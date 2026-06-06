Raigad Fort Echoes With 'Jai Shivaji' Chants As Thousands Celebrate 352nd Shivrajyabhishek Day Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj |

The historic Raigad Fort came alive with chants of “Jai Shivaji, Jai Bhavani” as thousands of devotees from across Maharashtra and the country gathered to celebrate the 352nd Shivrajyabhishek (Coronation) Day of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Vedic Rituals and Palanquin Procession Mark Celebration with Dignitaries in Attendance

The grand celebration, marked by Vedic rituals, a traditional palanquin procession, cultural performances and ceremonial tributes, was held in the presence of , his wife and Raigad Collector .

Among those present were MLAs , and , Zilla Parishad President, Chief Executive Officer, Deputy Collector and senior government officials.

Flag Hoisting at Nagarkhana and Shahiri Folk Performance Begin Festivities at 7 AM

The celebrations began at 7 am with a ceremonial flag hoisting at the Nagarkhana by amid the beats of traditional instruments. A Shahiri folk performance followed at the Raj Sadar before the ceremonial palanquin of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj arrived at the venue.

A major highlight of the event was the ritual ablution of the festival idol of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati and Shahajiraje Chhatrapati. The enthroned idol at the Raj Sadar was also showered with gold coins in a symbolic coronation tribute. The Maharashtra Police later accorded an official guard of honour.

Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati Urges Devotees to Uphold Swarajya Ideals of Shivaji Maharaj

Addressing the gathering, Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati urged devotees to preserve and promote the ideals of Swarajya and good governance championed by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Shivrajyabhishek palanquin procession then proceeded to the historic Jagadishwar Temple, where Sambhajiraje presented the ceremonial flag to members of the Warkari community for the annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur. Devotees also paid collective homage to the Maratha king.

The fort witnessed a vibrant display of Maharashtra’s cultural heritage, with traditional dhol-tasha performances, lezim dances, martial arts demonstrations, saffron flags, powadas, kirtans, lectures on Shivaji Maharaj’s life and folk-art presentations creating an atmosphere reminiscent of the Maratha era.

Youth in Traditional Attire, Mavalas and Cultural Organisations Participate Enthusiastically

Organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Shivrajyabhishek Mahotsav Committee, the event drew enthusiastic participation from youth dressed in traditional attire, Mavalas and representatives of several social and cultural organisations.

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The Raigad district administration had made extensive arrangements for the celebrations, including free bus services, community meals, drinking water facilities, medical assistance, sanitation services, shaded rest areas and emergency response systems. A heavy police deployment ensured smooth crowd management and security throughout the day.

Collector Kishan Jawale personally reviewed the arrangements by visiting the control room at Holicha Maal, Jagadishwar Temple, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s samadhi, Raj Sadar and community dining facilities. He also interacted with devotees and instructed officials to ensure seamless services.

The annual Shivrajyabhishek Day celebration concluded in a deeply devotional and patriotic atmosphere, once again transforming Raigad Fort into a symbol of the courage, vision and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and reminding visitors of the enduring ideals of Swarajya.

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