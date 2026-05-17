Shri Rajmatangi Mahayajna Held In Mumbai For National Welfare And Spiritual Harmony

Mumbai: A large-scale spiritual event titled “Shri Rajmatangi Mahayajna” was organised at Prabhadevi in Mumbai on Sunday evening by the Sanatan Sanstha. The organisers said the Mahayajna was conducted for the protection of India and the welfare of society..

The event, held at the Nardulla Tank Ground, located behind the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple, between 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm, attracted thousands of devotees and prominent personalities from various fields.

The religious ceremony included the invocation of Lord Ganesha, Punyahavachan rituals, and sacred offerings accompanied by the chanting of the root mantras dedicated to Goddess Rajmatangi. One of the key attractions of the Mahayajna was the spiritual presentation of the sacred essence associated with the Sorati Somnath Jyotirlinga.

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The programme saw the participation of saints, spiritual leaders, ministers from the Maharashtra government, office bearers of Hindutva organisations, legal experts, entrepreneurs, thinkers and devotees from across the region. Sanatan Sanstha spokesperson Abhay Vartak.

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