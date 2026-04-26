Shri Jindharma Sanskar Camp In Solapur Draws Enthusiastic Response; Minister Jaykumar Gore Seeks Blessings |

Mumbai: The annual 'Shri Jindharma Sanskar Camp' at the W.I.T. Jain Temple in Solapur has received an enthusiastic response this year, unfolding in a spiritually vibrant and devotional atmosphere. Maharashtra’s Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister and Solapur District Guardian Minister, Jaykumar Gore, visited the camp on Sunday and sought blessings from Muni Shri 108 Veersagar Ji Maharaj.

Camp Overview and Purpose

Organised every year, the camp caters to Jain boys and girls in the 8–25 age group and serves as a valuable platform for imparting spiritual and moral education. Under the guidance of Muni Shri Veersagar Ji Maharaj and the Jain monastic community, participants are being introduced to the core principles and philosophy of Jainism through both theoretical learning and practical application.

The camp begins each day in a calm and meditative setting, with activities such as 'puja', 'Ashtadravya rituals', chanting of the 'Namokar Mantra', and lessons on key Jain concepts like the five sins, 'Lokakash', and 'Alokakash'. To enhance learning, students are provided with engaging study material, including illustrated booklets styled as a “Three Lok Explorer,” designed to spark curiosity and deepen understanding.

Read Also Mumbai Police Detain AAP Workers In Khar During Protest Against Raghav Chadha After His Switch To...

Training in Rituals and Worship

Participants are also being trained in the correct methods of 'Abhishek', ritual worship, and devotional recitations, reinforcing the importance of blending faith with rational understanding.

Several dignitaries attended the event alongside Minister Gore, including South Solapur MLA Dilip Mane, Solapur Mayor Vinayak Kondayal, BJP Solapur City President Rohini Tadwalkar, and Standing Committee Chairperson Ranjita Chakote. A large number of local officials, dignitaries, and members of the Jain community were also present.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/