Mumbai Police Detain AAP Workers In Khar During Protest Against Raghav Chadha After His Switch To BJP | Pics | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Police detained several members of the Aam Aadmi Party in Mumbai’s Khar locality on Sunday after they attempted to stage a protest against Raghav Chadha, who recently switched allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

AAP's Account of the Incident

According to Preeti Sharma Menon, the city unit of the party was stopped from carrying out what she described as a peaceful demonstration. She alleged that police intervened and detained party workers, including local leader Ruben Mascarenhas, before the protest could gain momentum.

A police official from Khar confirmed that a few activists had been taken to the police station for questioning, though no further details were shared about the grounds for the action.

Menon's Criticism of Police Response

Menon criticized the police response, accusing them of shielding Chadha while restricting opposition voices. She claimed that AAP volunteers were not allowed to protest, even as other political groups were allegedly given more leeway in public demonstrations.

Mascarenhas also expressed concern over the police action, stating that he was taken to the station without prior notice or formal detention orders. He questioned why authorities were wary of what he described as a peaceful protest and asserted that party workers would continue to raise their voice.

The protest had been planned as part of a larger show of dissent against Chadha and six other Rajya Sabha MPs who recently exited the AAP and joined the BJP.

The development follows a significant setback for the party led by Arvind Kejriwal. Earlier this week, seven of its Rajya Sabha members, including Chadha, Ashok Mittal, and Sandeep Pathak, resigned and announced their decision to merge with the BJP. Chadha justified the move by stating that the party had deviated from its founding principles and core values.

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