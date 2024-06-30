Shree Dhootapapeshwar Limited Celebrates Over 150 Years Of Traditional Excellence In Ayurvedic Medicine Manufacturing | Facebook

Mumbai, June 30, 2024: Shree Dhootapapeshwar Ltd will celebrate 152 years of service to humanity through ayurveda on June 30. “Service of Ayurved is service to mankind” has always been the company's driving principle since its foundation at Panvel in 1872 by Late Krushnashastri Puranik. In its 152 years glorious journey the company has been seamlessly delivering ayurved excellence by manufacturing safe, authentic, standardised and efficacious healthcare formulations, batch after batch.

The company’s medicines are manufactured at its GMP and ISO certified manufacturing units located at Panvel and Bengaluru and are easily available today in India and outside India. Shree Dhootapapeshwar Ltd., endeavours to interpret ayurved- wisdom of the seers, to continually deliver longlasting health, and provide much needed cure as it believes “Health restored is Happiness enabled.”

In-house Quality compendium ‘Shree Dhootapapeshwar Standards’ (SDS) serves as a guarantee for patients and a warranty for ayurved physicians. An enviable record of safe, authentic, standardised and efficacious medicinal range of over 400 classics marks the SDL footprint today. Monographs of each product are readily available for reference on the company’s official website and underscores the absolute transparency the company upholds with its consumers.

Research in the form of pre-clinical and clinical trials based on globally recognised research guidelines, is carried out by Shree Dhootapapeshwar Limited in collaboration with the renowned Ayurved and modern research institutes. The research done to prove efficacy of medicines has been published in various scientific journals thus revalidating the ancient Ayurved principles in today's modern era with the help of ultra modern equipments. This contribution will contribute to increased level of confidence in Ayurved physicians and create firm trust in Ayurved in the minds of consumers.

Ranjit Puranik, Managing Director, Shree Dhootapapeshwar said “Scholars, scientists, Ayurved Physicians and allied sciences hone company’s delivery of quality medicine, batch after batch. Team SDL reaffirm the founder's vision of a brighter world with Health, Happiness, Ayurved… forever. Today, on it’s 152 nd Foundation Day, we express our gratitude to all stakeholders of the company for their continuous trust and patronage.”