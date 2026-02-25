SHRC Orders Independent Probe Against Belapur Chemical Firm Over Toxic Gas Release Allegations

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) is hearing a case filed against Darshan Chemicals, a Belapur, Navi Mumbai-based chemical industry, for allegedly releasing toxic gases into the air, which are said to cause pulmonary diseases. | X @MSHRC_Mumbai

Navi Mumbai: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) is hearing a case filed against Darshan Chemicals, a Belapur, Navi Mumbai-based chemical industry, for allegedly releasing toxic gases into the air, which are said to cause pulmonary diseases. In its order, the Commission has directed its legal wing to conduct an independent inquiry into the matter and submit a report.

Mulund-Based Firm Filed Complaint Over Toxic Discharges

A complaint in the case has been filed by Offshore Infrastructures Limited, a Mulund-based firm, which has alleged that Darshan Chemicals, specialising in high vacuum fractional distillation, has been releasing toxic chemical discharges into the air,”

Advocate Apeksha Purkar, appearing on behalf of Darshan Chemicals, confirmed the complaint. “After the complaint was filed before the Commission, it set up its own committee, which functions as an independent body. The committee has investigated the matter and its report will be submitted before the Commission on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has also filed its reply. Hence, the results are expected tomorrow,” she said.

Foul Smell Persists in Turbhe

“According to Darshan Chemicals, there is currently no air pollution at Turbhe. However, the complainant submits that a foul smell continues to persist in the area due to the alleged discharge of toxic gases from the factory belonging to Darshan Chemicals. It is further submitted that these gases cause pulmonary diseases. Thus, it is a case of word against word,” the Commission observed in its order.

This is the second time Darshan Chemicals has been named in connection with alleged pollution. Earlier, the company’s name had appeared along with several other units accused of causing pollution. In 2024, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) filed a 100-page compliance affidavit. As per the affidavit, Darshan Chemicals was listed under Sector One, and the MPCB had directed the unit to install a solvent recovery system. According to the MPCB’s affidavit, the company had complied with environmental protection norms.

