 Mumbai News: Railway Recruitment Candidate Collapses, Dies Hours After Completing Physical Test In Ghatkopar
Mumbai News: Railway Recruitment Candidate Collapses, Dies Hours After Completing Physical Test In Ghatkopar

A 30-year-old railway police recruitment candidate collapsed and died hours after completing his physical test in Ghatkopar East. Akshay Mashal fainted near a temple after leaving the ground and was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. An ADR has been registered and a post-mortem is awaited.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 12:39 AM IST
article-image
A 30-year-old candidate collapsed and died hours after participating in a Railway police recruitment physical test in Ghatkopar East on Monday. | File Pic & Representational Image

Mumbai: A 30-year-old candidate collapsed and died hours after participating in a Railway police recruitment physical test in Ghatkopar East on Monday.

Akshay Mashal from Buldhana Completed 100m to 1,600m Runs

The deceased has been identified as Akshay Mashal, a resident of Sangramnagar in Buldhana district. He had reportedly completed running events ranging from 100 metres to 1,600 metres as part of the physical examination.

According to officials from the Government Railway Police (GRP), Mashal left the recruitment test premises at around 11:38 am after completing his events. “After leaving the ground, he was resting at a nearby Sai Baba temple when he fainted multiple times. His friends immediately rushed him by auto-rickshaw to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, where doctors declared him dead at 2:41 pm,” a GRP official said.

article-image

Death Occurred 4.5 Hours After Test, Not on Premises

The GRP clarified that Mashal did not collapse during the physical test but nearly four-and-a-half hours after leaving the premises. The exact cause of death will be determined following a post-mortem examination.

The Pant Nagar police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and initiated further investigation into the incident.

