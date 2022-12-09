e-Paper Get App
Shraddha Murder Case: 'Probe should be conducted against Aftab's family members, relatives': Father Vikas Walkar says in press conference

While requesting for involvement of accused's family in the investigation, Vikas said,"I expect a similar lesson for Aaftab Poonwalla in the way he murdered my daughter. Probe should be conducted against Aftab's family members, relatives and all others included in the incident."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 02:53 PM IST
Shraddha Murder Case: Father Vikas Walkar addresses media in press conference |
Mumbai: Vikas Walkar, father of Shraddha Walkar who was brutally murdered and her body was chopped by her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawalla met Maharashtra's Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday.

Shortly after the meeting he addressed a press conference where he communicated with the media and brought forward his demands against the killer of his daughter.

He clearly stated that he demands justice for the henious crime that Aaftab had done by killing his daughter and chopping her off. He urged that investigation to be carried out on anyone and everyone involved in this incident.

He also thanked BJP leader Kirit Somaiya for his extended support provided by facilitating his visit to Delhi and paying for his travel and lodging expenses.

