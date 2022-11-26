Shraddha murder case: Accused Aaftab Poonawala to undergo narco test on Nov 28

Aaftab Amin Poonawalla | Instagram/ Aaftab Amin Poonawalla

New Delhi: A narco test on Aaftab Amin Poonawala, an accused in the murder of Shraddha Walkar is likely to be conducted on November 28, sources said on Saturday.

The Delhi Police had previously stated that the DNA test report for the victim's body had not been received.

"DNA test report (of the victim's body parts) has not been received by the police," said Sagar Preet Hooda, IPS, Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Zone II.

Earlier on Friday, the Delhi Police confirmed that Aaftab's polygraph test could not be completed.

Polygraph test of the accused Aaftab could not be held today

Sagar Preet Hooda, Special CP (Law & Order) Delhi Police, said, "The polygraph test of the accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala in Mehrauli police station case FIR No 659/22 under section 365/302/201 IPC could not be held today."

Delhi Police, is probing the Shraddha Walkar murder case, in which she was strangled to death by her live-in partner Aaftab, who then allegedly chopped her body into 35 pieces before dumping it in the Chhatarpur area of the national capital.

Delhi Police took DNA samples of Shraddha's father, Vikas Walkar on November 16, so that the dumped body parts and blood sample can be matched.

Delhi Police confirms blood stains in the kitchen of Aftab

Delhi Police has also confirmed that during the course of the investigation, blood stains were found in the kitchen of accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla's flat in Delhi's Chhatarpur. The blood samples were sent for examination to ascertain whose they were.

Notably, the Delhi Police solved the six-month-old blind murder case and arrested Aftab Amin Aaftab on the basis of Shraddha's father's complaint. Delhi Police received a complaint from Shraddha's father and registered an FIR on November 10.

Aftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and later moved in together at a rented apartment in Chhatarpur.

Aftab cleaned blood stains from the floor with chemicals

Interrogation by the Delhi Police revealed that Aftab murdered Shraddha on May 18 and then began planning to dispose of her body. He told the police that he had read about human anatomy so that it could help him in chopping off the body. According to the police, Aftab cleaned blood stains from the floor with chemicals and disposed of stained clothes after conducting a shopping search on Google.

Meanwhile, the Southern District Police of Delhi had, on November 17, contacted their eastern counterparts in a bid to match the DNA sample of chopped body parts, including a human head, which the latter had recovered earlier in June.

According to the sources, the East Delhi Police had found a chopped head and hand in the Trilokpuri area of Pandav Nagar police station in the national capital in June this year, which was nearly a month after Shraddha was murdered (on May 18).

Later, the body parts found in East Delhi were sent for a DNA test, and the forensic report is awaited, as per the Delhi Police statement.

Aaftab sentenced to 14 days in judicial custody

Aaftab Amin Poonawala has been sentenced to 14 days in judicial custody in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. He was taken to Ambedkar Hospital in the national capital, where an ECG, blood pressure, and other pre-narcotic tests were conducted on him.

According to media reports, he was taken to the hospital before his narcotics test, which is to be held on Monday, as it is not possible to conduct a narcotics test immediately. As a result, Aaftab must wait to conduct the narcotics test. The FSL officers, on the other hand, have revealed that their team will be with Aaftab during the narcotics test.

He completed the polygraph test in 2.5 hours

The polygraph test on Aaftab was held on Friday in the presence of FSL Rohini and the Delhi police team. It took around 2.5 hours to complete the test. The killer, Aaftab, was very confident while answering the questions. Police took him to FSL in the Rohini area to collect evidence and conduct the second phase of the polygraph test.

The session continued for 2.5 hours. The media reports further add that the statement given by Aaftab during the polygraph test will be scrutinised deeply. If the team finds the answers satisfactory, he won't be called for the same test again, and then he will be called for Narco.

Aaftab will again be called for a polygraph test

If the team finds something missing, he will again be called for a polygraph test. The test was done on Aafteb on Tuesday, but due to his ill health, the test was not conducted on Wednesday, and on Thursday, the test was stopped in between.

According to media reports, in the first session, police asked over 50 questions about Shraddha and his life. It included murder and dismantling the body parts. Though he answered all the questions confidently, the security agencies were not happy with it. Right now, police are waiting for the FSL investigation report. The police only have high expectations from the narcotics test, as Aaftab could reveal more truth during it.

