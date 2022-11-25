Shraddha Murder Case: Suitcase with body parts found in Surajkund forest, Haryana police suspect connection with Aaftab Poonawala

Delhi Shocker: Mumbai youth Aaftab threw body parts of Shraddha everyday in Chhattarpur forest hoping animals would eat them |

On Friday, November 25, Faridabad Police contacted Delhi Police after a suitcase with body parts inside was found in a forest area in Surajkund yesterday. It'll be sent for postmortem. Faridabad Police say samples will be kept aside, in case Delhi Police want to go for a DNA test.

Shraddha was subjected to abuse earlier as well

Earlier, in November 2020, a year and a half before Shraddha Walkar was allegedly killed on May 18, 2022, by live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in Delhi, she had given a complaint at the Tulinj police station in Vasai, stating that he had been thrashing her for six months and had even tried to kill her by suffocating her.

Ms Walkar had also accused him of trying to blackmail her and threatening to cut her into pieces.

She had also claimed that Mr Poonawala’s parents were aware of his violent behaviour towards her as they visited them at times on weekends.