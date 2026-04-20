 'Showed Mentality Against Women': Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Opposition As Women's Reservation Bill Gets Rejected In Lok Sabha - VIDEO
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'Showed Mentality Against Women': Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Opposition As Women's Reservation Bill Gets Rejected In Lok Sabha - VIDEO

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticised opposition parties after the Women’s Reservation Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha for not securing the required two-thirds majority. He accused Congress, TMC, DMK, Shiv Sena UBT, NCP(SCP) and SP of showing an anti-women mentality. He said April 17 could have been historic, but the opportunity was lost.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, April 20, 2026, 12:56 PM IST
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Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, April 20, slammed the opposition after the Women's Reservation Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha, saying they showed mentality against women. His statement came as the opposition voted against the bill and the government failed to secure the two-thirds majority required for the constitutional amendment to be passed.

Speaking at a press conference, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Congress, TMC, DMK, Shivsena UBT, NCP(SCP), SP and all this parties have shown the mentality against the women… and they didn't allow to get this bill as 2/3rd majority…"

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The CM added that April 17th could have been a significant day in the country's social history, but the opposition's stance squandered the opportunity. "The opposition parties celebrated this incident, which was unfortunate. The decision to complete the process based on the 2011 census was made to ensure speedy justice for women," he further added.

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After the Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha, the BJP launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing it of delaying the reform. On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation, apologised to the mothers and sisters of the country.

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The Prime Minister also launched a scathing attack on the opposition for blocking the government's move aimed at ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies. He called the Opposition a group of opportunists who work only for themselves at the cost of the women of the country.

On the other hand, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, described the bill as an attempt to alter India's electoral structure, while several Congress leaders termed the vote a defence of democratic values. The opposition maintained that it supports women's reservation but demanded to separate the issue from delimitation.

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