Should we close health centres & open temples? asks Maharashtra CM

Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday took a dig at the opposition BJP and MNS saying whether he should open health centres or temples amid the possibility of a third wave of Covid-19. "Even though the temples are closed today, the health centres are still open. For this, the people will certainly give their blessings. Health centres are essential during the present pandemic. Do I open temples closing down the health centres?" he asked.

Thackeray was speaking in the presence of Union Minister of State Kapil Patil at the virtual inauguration of a bridge and launching of various development works in the jurisdiction of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation. Thackeray took a swipe at BJP and MNS who have recently staged protests and reiterating their demand for reopening of the temples.

"At present the temples of health (hospitals and health centres) are crucial. The government will reopen temples but in stages,’’ said CM. He again took a dig at BJP for shouting Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Vande Mataram but said the Shiv Sena had gone a step ahead to protect Hindutva especially during the communal riots of 1992 and 1993.

On the other hand, Thackeray announced that the state government, henceforth, will take stern action against illegal hawkers and it will not tolerate attacks by them on government and civic body employees. His announcement came days after the Thane Municipal Corporation assistant commissioner was attacked by a hawker while carrying out action.

"We will have to strictly enforce the law in the future. There will be no mercy, no forgiveness. The safety of citizens, mothers, sisters and employees will be ensured," said Thackeray. He asked the administration to take action against illegal hawkers on skywalk or any other places.

