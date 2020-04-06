'Should have discussed with other parties': Sanjay Raut slams Cabinet's decision to spend 2 years MLPAD funds to battle coronavirus

On Monday, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut slammed the Narendra Modi-led Cabinet's decision of temporary suspension of MPLAD Fund of MPs during 2020-21 and 2021-22. The Executive Editor of Saamana said that before taking the decision the ruling party should have asked the leaders of all political parties.

Taking to Twitter, Raut said in Marathi, "The Modi government has taken the decision to lockdown 2 years of MPLAD Fund. This public money is used for the public only. At least, before taking this decision, they should have discussed with the leaders of all political parties."