'Should have discussed with other parties': Sanjay Raut slams Cabinet's decision to spend 2 years MLPAD funds to battle coronavirus

On Monday, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut slammed the Narendra Modi-led Cabinet's decision of temporary suspension of MPLAD Fund of MPs during 2020-21 and 2021-22. The Executive Editor of Saamana said that before taking the decision the ruling party should have asked the leaders of all political parties.
Taking to Twitter, Raut said in Marathi, "The Modi government has taken the decision to lockdown 2 years of MPLAD Fund. This public money is used for the public only. At least, before taking this decision, they should have discussed with the leaders of all political parties."
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram also said that the ruling party's decision was totally unacceptable. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "This is totally unacceptable. These funds are absolutely necessary to fund local area development. Will oppose this arbitrary diktat."
The Congress party also disagreed over the temporary suspension of MPLAD Fund. "Please note that MPLAD is meant to execute developmental works in the constituency. Suspending it is a huge disservice to the constituents & will undermine the role & functions of MP," tweeted Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.
Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet approved the temporary suspension of MPLAD Fund of MPs during 2020-21 and 2021-22 for managing health and the adverse impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 in India.
"The consolidated amount of MPLAD Funds for two years -- Rs 7,900 crore -- will go to the Consolidated Fund of India," said Union Minister Prakash Javdekar.
