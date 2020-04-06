Postpone new parliament building worth Rs 25,000 crores: Subramanian Swamy to Modi govt

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Monday welcomed the Narendra Modi-led Cabinet's decison to cut the salaries of the Members of Parliament by 30 per cent in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic. However, also gave a suggestion to the government. He said that the construction of the new Parliament building worth Rs 25,000 crore should be postponed.
Taking to Twitter, Swamy wrote, "I have welcomed the MPs’ pay cut by 30% for a year. I also think the Rs.25, 000 crores new Parliament building construction should be postponed for a year too."
Meanwhile, the Congress party also supported the Cabinet's decision. Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, "Dear PM, INC supports the salary cut for MP’s!
However, the party disagreed over the temporary suspension of MPLAD Fund of MPs during 2020-21 and 2021-22. "Please note that MPLAD is meant to execute developmental works in the constituency. Suspending it is a huge disservice to the constituents & will undermine the role & functions of MP," added Surjewala.
Earlier, briefing media after the Cabinet meeting, Prakash Javadekar said the Cabinet has approved the ordinance amending the salary, allowances and pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954, reducing their salary, allowances and pension by 30 per cent. This will be effective from April 1 for a year.
"The President, the Vice President, the Governors of the States have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility. The money will go to the Consolidated Fund of India," added Javadekar.
He also said the Union Cabinet has approved the temporary suspension of MPLAD Fund of MPs during 2020-21 and 2021-22 for managing health and the adverse impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 in India.
"The consolidated amount of MPLAD Funds for two years -- Rs 7,900 crore -- will go to the Consolidated Fund of India," he added.
(With ANI inputs)
