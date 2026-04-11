'Should Be Made Compulsory': Shiv Sena Leader Shaina NC On Making Marathi Mandatory For Auto Drivers | ANI

Mumbai: Amid ongoing discussions on making Marathi mandatory for auto-rickshaw drivers in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Saturday asserted that adopting the regional language is essential for service providers interacting with commuters.

Speaking to ANI, Shaina NC said that every state has its own language and making it compulsory is a practice already followed in states such as Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. She emphasised that in a state like Maharashtra, where daily interactions between service providers and commuters are frequent, the use of Marathi becomes imperative.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Maharashtra to make Marathi mandatory for auto, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC says, "Every state has its own language, and it should be made compulsory as has been done in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu... Whether we teach Marathi in schools, to auto… pic.twitter.com/WPtNQo0UzD — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2026

“Every state has its own language, and it should be made compulsory as has been done in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu,” she said. “Whether we teach Marathi in schools, to auto rickshaw drivers or taxi drivers, it is imperative in a state where a service provider reaches out to the commuter.”

This comes amid a sweeping verification drive in Mira Road and Bhayandar, where over 12,000 auto rickshaw and taxi permit holders have been brought under scrutiny, with authorities mandating both document checks and Marathi language proficiency tests.

According to Hindustan Times, the exercise, led by the Regional Transport Office, is being conducted in phases and will continue until May 1, Maharashtra Day, when a detailed report is expected. Officials have indicated that the drive, currently being treated as a pilot, may be replicated across Maharashtra.

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In a significant step, drivers are also being tested on their ability to read and write Marathi. At the RTO, applicants are required to write short passages, in line with provisions under the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules amended in 2019.

Officials said the language test enables quicker action while also addressing recurring complaints from commuters about communication gaps. Drivers failing either the document verification or the language test risk suspension of their licences and permits.

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