 'Should Be Ashamed Of Delay & Cost Escalation': Aaditya Thackeray Criticises CM Shinde After Coastal Road-BWSL Connector Inauguration
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Should Be Ashamed Of Delay & Cost Escalation': Aaditya Thackeray Criticises CM Shinde After Coastal Road-BWSL Connector Inauguration

'Should Be Ashamed Of Delay & Cost Escalation': Aaditya Thackeray Criticises CM Shinde After Coastal Road-BWSL Connector Inauguration

"It’s a joke that the clueless and illegal CM of the regime is inaugurating every km of the delayed coastal road. He should be ashamed about the delay and the cost escalations.", said Aaditya Thackeray on social media platform X.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 02:41 AM IST
article-image
Left To Right: Coastal Road-BWSL Connector Inaugurated, Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray | ANI

On Friday morning, one arm of the bow-string arch bridge connecting the Mumbai Coastal Road to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) was opened to traffic. This new connection will allow motorists to travel from Marine Drive to Bandra in just 10 minutes. However, Worli MLA and former Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray criticised Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on social media platform 'X' for inaugurating each km of the coastal road.

Read Also
Mumbai: Breach Candy Residents Demand Alternative Coastal Road Entry & Exit Points Due To Increased...
article-image

The stretch was inaugurated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday. This marks the fourth opening of the Mumbai Coastal Road project since March of this year. Thackeray in his post said, "It’s a joke that the clueless and illegal CM of the regime is inaugurating every km of the delayed coastal road. He should be ashamed about the delay and the cost escalations. The fact that the road surface in the tunnel and on the ramps is already horrible in less than 6 months speaks volumes about the corrupt regime."

Read Also
Mumbai: SoBo Residents Start Petition For Coastal Road Entry & Exit At Nepean Sea Road To Reduce...
article-image

Meanwhile, the stretch will open to northbound traffic between 7 am and 11 pm on weekdays only. Another arm of the coastal road-sea link bridge will be opened to traffic in December. Currently, 92% of the entire coastal road’s construction work has been completed. The 10.58-km Coastal Road stretches from the Princess Street Flyover at Marine Drive to the Worli end of the BWSL. The southern arm of the road, from Worli to Marine Drive, opened on March 11; the northern arm, from Marine Drive to Haji Ali, opened on June 10; and the 3.5-km stretch from Haji Ali to Abdul Gaffer Khan opened on July 11. 

FPJ Shorts
'Should Be Ashamed Of Delay & Cost Escalation': Aaditya Thackeray Criticises CM Shinde After Coastal Road-BWSL Connector Inauguration
'Should Be Ashamed Of Delay & Cost Escalation': Aaditya Thackeray Criticises CM Shinde After Coastal Road-BWSL Connector Inauguration
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena To Field Former Lok Sabha MPs In Message To BJP And UBT
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena To Field Former Lok Sabha MPs In Message To BJP And UBT
Chhattisgarh Coal Levy Scam: ED Attaches Over 50 Properties Of Suspended Deputy Secretary Saumya Chaurasia
Chhattisgarh Coal Levy Scam: ED Attaches Over 50 Properties Of Suspended Deputy Secretary Saumya Chaurasia
Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maharashtra Government Allocates ₹70 Crore For Promotional Campaign
Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maharashtra Government Allocates ₹70 Crore For Promotional Campaign
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Should Be Ashamed Of Delay & Cost Escalation': Aaditya Thackeray Criticises CM Shinde After Coastal...

'Should Be Ashamed Of Delay & Cost Escalation': Aaditya Thackeray Criticises CM Shinde After Coastal...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena To Field Former Lok Sabha MPs In...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena To Field Former Lok Sabha MPs In...

Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maharashtra Government Allocates ₹70 Crore For Promotional...

Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maharashtra Government Allocates ₹70 Crore For Promotional...

Mumbai: 2 Candidates Disqualified For Cheating After Breaking Records In Jail Police Recruitment...

Mumbai: 2 Candidates Disqualified For Cheating After Breaking Records In Jail Police Recruitment...

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT Files First Application For 2024 Dussehra Rally At Shivaji Park

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT Files First Application For 2024 Dussehra Rally At Shivaji Park