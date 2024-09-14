'Should Be Ashamed Of Delay & Cost Escalation': Aaditya Thackeray Criticises CM Shinde After Coastal Road-BWSL Connector Inauguration

Left To Right: Coastal Road-BWSL Connector Inaugurated, Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray | ANI

On Friday morning, one arm of the bow-string arch bridge connecting the Mumbai Coastal Road to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) was opened to traffic. This new connection will allow motorists to travel from Marine Drive to Bandra in just 10 minutes. However, Worli MLA and former Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray criticised Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on social media platform 'X' for inaugurating each km of the coastal road.

The stretch was inaugurated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday. This marks the fourth opening of the Mumbai Coastal Road project since March of this year. Thackeray in his post said, "It’s a joke that the clueless and illegal CM of the regime is inaugurating every km of the delayed coastal road. He should be ashamed about the delay and the cost escalations. The fact that the road surface in the tunnel and on the ramps is already horrible in less than 6 months speaks volumes about the corrupt regime."

Meanwhile, the stretch will open to northbound traffic between 7 am and 11 pm on weekdays only. Another arm of the coastal road-sea link bridge will be opened to traffic in December. Currently, 92% of the entire coastal road’s construction work has been completed. The 10.58-km Coastal Road stretches from the Princess Street Flyover at Marine Drive to the Worli end of the BWSL. The southern arm of the road, from Worli to Marine Drive, opened on March 11; the northern arm, from Marine Drive to Haji Ali, opened on June 10; and the 3.5-km stretch from Haji Ali to Abdul Gaffer Khan opened on July 11.