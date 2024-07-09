Shocking Video: Father, Son Hold Hands And Lay On Rail Track As Train Passes Over Them Near Bhayandar Station

X

In a shocking incident caught on CCTV, a father and his son ended their lives by lying before an oncoming local train near Bhayandar station on Monday.

The video, now viral on social media, shows the duo walking on the platform before they got down on the tracks and lay before the approaching train holding hands.

Watch the video here:

(Courtesy: @LoksattaLive)

As per reports, the incident took place around 9:30 am on Monday. Railway police have registered a case of accidental death and initiated an investigation to ascertain the reason behind their move.

The deceased have been identified as Jay Mehta (33) and his father Harish Mehta (60), both residents of Vasai. The motive behind their decision remains unclear, as no suicide note was discovered on their bodies.

Three held for harassing people over loan recovery in Thane

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, three persons have been arrested for allegedly harassing people on the pretext of debt collection in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the police received a complaint about abusive and obscene phone calls from debt collectors, an official said.

Following a probe, the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Thane crime branch arrested Rahul Kumar Tilakdhari Dubey (33), a representative of a telecom company, who allegedly issued SIM cards under customers' names without their knowledge, provided information to a loan recovery call centre, deputy commissioner of police crime, Shivraj Patil said.

The police also raided a call centre in Bhayandar and arrested Shubham Kalicharan Ojha (29) and Amit Mangala Pathak (33), he said.

The duo reportedly had agreements with several financial institutions, the official said.

The police have seized electronic equipment, including hard disks, a GSM gateway, and mobile phones, he said.

The three accused were remanded to police custody till July 10, the official said.

Thane City Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre urged citizens to report harassment or abusive language from loan recovery agents to their local police station.