Shocking! Snake Spotted At Local Shop In Thane; Safely Captured By Rescuer

Thane: A video has surfaced online showing a cobra snake being spotted inside a basket of pots at a shop located on Pokharan Road No. 2 in Thane. The reptile was later safely rescued and released back into its natural habitat.

According to a video shared by ‘Thane_Street_Story’, the cobra was found concealed within one of the baskets kept at the shop. The visuals capture the moment the basket is pulled out, revealing the snake hidden inside. As the handler attempts to retrieve it, the cobra is seen trying to escape.

The footage further shows the handler carefully managing the situation and eventually securing the snake by placing it inside a water bottle. Following the rescue, the man is seen transporting the cobra to a nearby water body.

In the final moments of the video, the handler releases the snake back into its natural surroundings, ensuring its safe return to the wild.

Snake Spotted In Worli Housing Complex

This news comes in a month after a snake was spotted on the branches of a tree inside Lodha Park in Worli, triggering concern among residents and prompting an immediate call for help.

According to a video shared by Instagram handle 'Mumbai News', locals noticed the reptile coiled on a tree in the residential complex and quickly alerted a trained snake rescuer. Within a short time, a team of experienced rescuers, along with Sunil S. Rana, reached the spot to handle the situation.

The visuals show the rescuer carefully approaching the snake and handling the situation with precision, ensuring minimal disturbance. The reptile was safely captured using standard rescue techniques, with no injuries reported either to the residents present at the site or to the snake itself.

Following the rescue, the snake was transported away from the residential area and released into its natural habitat, ensuring both public safety and wildlife conservation. The prompt response by the rescuers helped avoid panic among residents and prevented any potential mishandling of the situation.

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