Shocking! Rickshaw Debris Pulled Out Of Sewage During BMC's Desilting Drive; Video Goes Viral - WATCH |

Mumbai: A video has surfaced online from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) ongoing pre-monsoon desilting drive, showing civic workers pulling out the debris of an entire rickshaw from a sewage drain, once again highlighting the scale of waste clogging Mumbai’s drainage infrastructure ahead of the monsoon season.

According to a video shared by ‘Mumbai.insights’, the debris of a heavily damaged rickshaw was recovered during desilting operations being undertaken by the BMC. Visuals from the video show the upper portion of the rickshaw completely destroyed, while the lower frame remains partially intact, holding the vehicle structure together as it is lifted out of the sewage system.

The caption accompanying the viral video further claimed that the rickshaw was not the only unusual object found during the desilting exercise. It stated that civic workers have also recovered a complete set of sofas and luggage bags from major sewage channels during the ongoing drive.

The visuals have once again brought attention to the kind of waste accumulating inside the city’s drainage network and the larger issue of civic responsibility. Large debris dumped into drainage systems can significantly obstruct water flow, increase pressure on sewage infrastructure, and contribute to waterlogging during heavy rainfall.

Mumbai witnesses recurring flooding concerns every monsoon season, with clogged drains often emerging as one of the key factors affecting stormwater discharge across several areas of the city. Civic authorities undertake large-scale desilting exercises annually before the onset of monsoon in an effort to improve drainage capacity and reduce flooding risks.

As per data shared on the official BMC social media handle, as of May 20, 2026, major sewage desilting works across the city have recorded an overall progress of 80.39 per cent. Meanwhile, desilting work along the Mithi River has achieved an overall progress of 53.13 per cent.

The resurfacing of videos like these also raises broader concerns regarding waste disposal practices and public civic sense, particularly as Mumbai prepares for the arrival of monsoon, a period during which efficient drainage systems become critical for preventing flooding and maintaining urban resilience.

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