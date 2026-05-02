'...Closely Monitoring Situation': Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Inspects Mahul Nala Desilting Progress Ahead Of Monsoon | IANS

Mumbai: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Saturday visited the Mahul Nala located outside Vasantdada College in Sion to review the ongoing desilting work, as civic authorities step up preparations ahead of the monsoon season.

According to visuals shared by IANS, the Mayor was seen inspecting the removal of silt from the major drainage channel, which is considered critical in preventing waterlogging in the area during heavy rainfall. The visuals also include the machine cleaning the gutter ahead of the monsoon.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Mayor Ritu Tawde inspected Mumbai's drain desilting work before the monsoon season to prevent waterlogging pic.twitter.com/WAzH1ahBw7 — IANS (@ians_india) May 2, 2026

Speaking to IANS during the inspection, Tawde said that a total of 869 metric tonnes of silt has been removed so far, while approximately 3,368 metric tonnes is expected to be cleared from the nala as part of the ongoing exercise.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Mayor Ritu Tawde says, "I am standing here near Mahul Drain, in front of Vasantdada College, which falls under Zone 5. Around 3,364 kilo metric tons of desilting work is supposed to be completed here, but the contractor started the work late. So far, only 869… pic.twitter.com/TlYoMDLNGO — IANS (@ians_india) May 2, 2026

She further stated that the civic administration, including Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, is closely monitoring the desilting process, given the scale and importance of the drain. Tawde noted that due to the size of the Mahul Nala, incomplete desilting could lead to overflow during peak monsoon, posing a risk of flooding in surrounding areas.

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Highlighting the need for accountability and real-time tracking, the Mayor said she has instructed local municipal officer Vijendra Shinde to upgrade the monitoring mechanism to ensure accurate tracking of the total silt removed from the site. She emphasised that proper documentation and verification of desilting volumes are crucial to avoid discrepancies.

Daily Progress Report On Drain Cleaning Up To Date 1 May

According to data shared by the BMC on X (formerly Twitter), as of May 1, major nala desilting has seen about 43.45% progress, while minor nala desilting has seen an overall progress of 52.30% throughout the Greater Mumbai Region.

Moreover, the Mithi River desilting process has seen an overall progress of 30.94%.

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