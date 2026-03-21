Shocking! Elderly Woman Allegedly Assaulted At Old-Age Home In Mumbai; Video Sparks Outrage

Mumbai: Disturbing visuals have surfaced from Gorai-2 in Borivali, where an elderly woman was allegedly assaulted inside an old-age home, triggering outrage on social media and raising serious concerns about the safety of senior citizens in such facilities.

The video, shared by Instagram user ‘dahisarkarofficial’, shows a staff member at the old-age home verbally abusing and physically assaulting an elderly woman. In the footage, the worker is seen hitting the woman with a broom while shouting at her, as the visibly distressed victim screams in pain. The incident appears to have taken place inside a room within the facility.

What has further alarmed viewers is the presence of another woman in the room who appears indifferent to the assault, suggesting that such behaviour may not be an isolated incident. The lack of intervention has intensified concerns about possible systemic neglect and abuse within the establishment.

The video was reportedly recorded by a person from an adjacent building, who can be heard confronting the staff member as she is hitting the elder woman. Following the interruption, the worker stops, while the elderly woman can be heard crying inconsolably.

An update shared in the comments section by a local resident claimed that both the owner of the facility and the staff member involved were taken into police custody on the same day. “I stay five minutes away from this bungalow… they have been taken into custody this afternoon,” the user wrote, adding that they would continue to monitor developments.

The incident has sparked widespread debate online about the treatment of elderly individuals in care homes. Many users have questioned the accountability mechanisms in place and called for stricter regulation and regular inspections of such facilities.

The incident also highlights a deeper societal concern, as many elderly individuals are often placed in old-age homes due to a lack of family support. Cases like this raise troubling questions about whether these institutions are equipped, or even willing, to provide the dignity and care that senior citizens deserve.

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