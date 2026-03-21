Mumbai News: Andheri Police Book 4 For ₹1.66 Crore Loan Fraud Using Fake Applications | Representative/ FPJ Photos

The Andheri police on March 18 registered an FIR against four persons for allegedly cheating a finance company of ₹1.66 crore by sending fake loan proposals. The suspects allegedly created 78 fake loan emails and sent them to Ruloans Distribution Services Private Limited, a financial services provider that facilitates loan approvals from banks.

Company’s Loan Processing System Explained

According to the FIR, Ruloans, with office in Andheri East, processes loan applications through direct customer contact or hired vendors, providing commissions for each processed loan.

Accused Entered As Vendor

One of the suspects, Mukesh Podar, approached the firm seeking work as a vendor. The agreement was eventually registered in the name of his brother, Rupushkumar Podar. Mukesh Podar also informed the company of four partners in Gitika Secure Future Life, including Gitika Chiba and Samriti. Under a 2020 agreement, this entity received commissions for customer loans.

Initial Genuine Applications Built Trust

Initially, the suspects submitted genuine applications to gain the company’s trust. However, they later began submitting fraudulent files.

Fake Loan Files Submitted Over Years

Between 2020 and 2024, the suspects submitted 130 loan files and received commissions for all of them.

Discrepancies Surface During Verification

Discrepancies later emerged. Upon contacting banks, the company discovered that 78 of the 130 files had never been submitted. Instead, the suspects allegedly created fake emails for these applications to fraudulently obtain commissions amounting to ₹1.66 crore. When confronted, Podar reportedly admitted to creating the fake files.

Complaint Leads To FIR

Based on a complaint by Amit Singh, 26, a legal executive with the company, the Andheri police registered an FIR against the four suspects under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

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