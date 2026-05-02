Shocking! Brother-In-Law Brutally Punches, Kicks Woman In Mumbai's Borivali; Video Shows Disturbing Scenes

Shocking! Brother-In-Law Brutally Punches, Kicks Women In Mumbai's Borivali; Video Shows Disturbing Scenes | Maharashtra Bandhu News

Mumbai: A disturbing video has surfaced from Rajendra Nagar in Borivali, showing a woman allegedly being brutally assaulted by her brother-in-law in two separate incidents captured on camera.

According to a video shared by Maharashtra Bandhu News, the first part of the footage shows a man violently attacking the woman inside a house, repeatedly punching and kicking her. The post claims the accused is the victim’s brother-in-law. At one point, the person recording attempts to intervene, but is pushed away by other family members, who prevent her from continuing to film the incident.

Warning: Disturbing visuals, viewer's discretion is advised

In the second part of the video, the same man is seen assaulting the woman again, this time outside in the open. The woman does not retaliate and appears to endure the attack silently. After the assault, she is seen walking back towards the house, showing no immediate reaction to the violence.

The woman recording the video, allegedly the victim’s sister, as she is heard addressing her as ‘didi’, calls her upstairs from where the second part of the video was filmed. As the victim approaches the camera, the right side of her face is seen covered in blood, with visible stains on her T-shirt.

Towards the end of the clip, the person recording suggests going to the police station, indicating that the matter may have been escalated to the authorities.

The incident has once again brought attention to concerns surrounding domestic violence, with the visuals highlighting the severity of abuse and raising questions about its normalisation within domestic spaces.

In-Laws Assault Woman In Public In Nalasopara

A shocking incident has come to light from Nalasopara East in the Vasai-Virar region, where a woman has alleged that she was brutally assaulted by her in-laws inside the Shanti Life building. The entire incident has reportedly been captured on CCTV cameras.

According to a post by 'hp_live_news', she has been subjected to harassment and repeated physical abuse over the past 13 years over dowry demands. She further alleged that in the latest incident, she was attacked in full public view, including in front of students.

Following the incident, anger has spread across the locality, with residents demanding strict action against those involved

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