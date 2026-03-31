Mumbai Horror: 4-Year-Old Assaulted In Vasai West, Man Seen Slamming Child To Ground In CCTV Footage - WATCH | Siraj Noorani X Account

Mumbai: A disturbing incident from Vasai West has triggered widespread outrage after CCTV footage surfaced showing a man violently assaulting a four-year-old child. The shocking visuals, now circulating on social media, depict the accused allegedly lifting the child and slamming him onto the ground with force.

According to information shared by X user ‘Siraj Noorani’, the minor has been identified as Vignesh. The incident is said to have stemmed from a petty altercation between the accused, identified as Sandeep Pawar, and the child’s father. What began as a minor dispute reportedly escalated into a brutal act involving the innocent child.

Vasai-Virar - In a shocking and deeply disturbing incident, a four-year-old boy named Vighnesh was mercilessly beaten by a man in #Vasai West area, triggering widespread outrage across the Vasai-Virar region. According to police and eyewitness accounts, the assault

1/2 pic.twitter.com/xIvrmn34ir — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 31, 2026

The CCTV footage shows the accused grabbing the young boy by his legs and forcefully hurling him onto the ground. In the impact, the child’s head is also seen hitting a nearby rickshaw, compounding the severity of the assault. The act, carried out in broad daylight, has raised serious concerns about the safety of children in residential areas.

Following this, the accused is seen rushing into a nearby building complex carrying him in the same manner. Following the incident, the Vasai Police registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused, identified as Sandeep Pawar. Pawar has since been arrested.

​The sheer brutality of the attack on a defenceless toddler has sparked intense outrage and a sense of shock throughout the Vasai-Virar region.

The incident has sparked anger among residents and netizens alike, with many demanding strict action against the accused. Locals in the area have expressed shock over the brutality of the act, especially considering the young age of the victim.

Such incidents once again bring into focus the alarming rise in violent behaviour over trivial disputes, and the vulnerability of children caught in such conflicts. Authorities are expected to take cognisance of the matter and initiate appropriate action following the circulation of the footage.

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