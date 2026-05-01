Shock On Kasara Rail Line: Falling Rod From Hill Work Hits Moving Local, Passenger Dies; Officials Suspended

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Kalyan: In a deeply alarming incident that has raised serious concerns over commuter safety on Mumbai’s suburban rail network, a 3-metre-long iron rod fell into a moving local train on the Kasara route during ongoing hill protection work, leading to the death of a passenger and injuries to another.

The incident occurred on April 22 between Khardi and Umbermali stations where protective netting work was underway along the hillside adjacent to the tracks. Authorities confirmed that railway officials have since been suspended while a criminal case has been registered against the contractor’s workers for alleged negligence.

The deceased has been identified as Eknath Thomre a resident of Mokhada in Palghar district, who was employed at a private company in Vashind. According to reports, Thomre was returning home with a friend and had boarded the Kasara-bound local train from Platform No. 1 at Vashind station at approximately 3:58 PM.

At around 4:35 PM, as the train was passing through the affected stretch, workers engaged in installing safety nets reportedly lost control of an iron rod measuring nearly three metres. The rod fell directly into the coach, striking Thomre on the head and eye, leaving him critically injured. Another passenger sustained injuries to the leg.

Following the incident, the train was briefly halted for inspection by the guard before resuming its journey. Upon arrival at Kasara station, Thomre was rushed to Shahapur sub-district hospital with the help of his friend and railway police. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later shifted to private hospitals in Dombivli and Thane, and subsequently admitted to KEM Hospital in Mumbai.

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Despite medical efforts, Thomre succumbed to his injuries on April 27.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s brother, the Asangaon Railway Police have registered a case against the contractor’s workers under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which pertains to causing death by negligence.

The tragic incident has sparked outrage among daily commuters, with many questioning the lack of adequate safety protocols during maintenance work on active railway lines. The railway administration’s response suspending concerned officials has done little to quell public concern, as demands grow louder for stricter oversight and accountability in infrastructure projects carried out near operational tracks.

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