'Shivsrushti Project At Ghodbunder To Bring Swarajya's Legacy Alive, Boost Tourism': Maharashtra Minister Shambhuraj Desai

Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai reviews the proposed Shivsrushti project at Ghodbunder, envisioned as a major heritage and tourism attraction celebrating Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's legacy | File Photo

Mumbai, June 9: Maharashtra Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai said that the upcoming Shivsrushti project at Ghodbunder will serve as a living tribute to the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, helping inspire younger generations with the history, ideals and vision of Swarajya while boosting tourism in the region.

High-level review meeting

Desai made the remarks during a high-level review meeting held at Mantralaya regarding the Shivsrushti project proposed at Mira-Bhayandar in Thane district.

The meeting was attended by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik and senior officials from the Tourism Department, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) and the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation.

During the meeting, a detailed review of various components of the project was undertaken. It was decided that the entire funding required for the project would be provided through Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation.

The Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation will obtain all statutory approvals required for the project and make them available to the implementing agency.

Project execution and quality standards

Desai directed officials to ensure that the project is completed within the stipulated timeframe while maintaining high-quality standards. He emphasized that the Shivsrushti initiative would not only preserve the rich history and inspirational ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj but also create an immersive educational experience for visitors.

The meeting also decided that once completed, the project would be handed over to the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, which will be responsible for its maintenance, repairs and overall management.

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Tourism development around Ghodbunder Fort

Officials stressed the need for comprehensive tourism development around the historic Ghodbunder Fort, including the creation of quality visitor facilities.

The Shivsrushti project is expected to play a significant role in preserving and promoting the history of Swarajya and ensuring that the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj reaches future generations in an engaging and impactful manner.

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