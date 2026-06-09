Ghodbunder Shivsrushti Project: MTDC To Fully Fund And Fast-Track Long-Delayed Heritage Tourism Development

The Maharashtra government has cleared a single-agency execution model to accelerate work on the Shivsrushti heritage tourism project at Ghodbunder | X - @PratapSarnaik

Thane, June 9: The long-delayed 'Shivsrushti' project at Ghodbunder is set for a major breakthrough. The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) will now entirely fund and execute the project to expedite its completion, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced on Tuesday.

The decision was finalised during a high-level review meeting chaired by Tourism Minister Shambhuraaje Desai at the Ministry (Mantralaya). The meeting was attended by Tourism Secretary Sanjay Khandare, Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) Commissioner Radha Binod Sharma, and other senior bureaucrats.

🗓️ ९ जून २०२६ | 📍 मंत्रालय



घोडबंदरची शिवसृष्टी आता एमटीडीसीमार्फत विकसित होणार!



गेली अनेक वर्षे रखडलेल्या घोडबंदर येथील ‘शिवसृष्टी’ प्रकल्पाचे काम आता महाराष्ट्र पर्यटन विकास महामंडळाच्या (एमटीडीसी) माध्यमातून वेगाने पूर्ण करण्यात येणार आहे.



या संदर्भात मंत्रालयात पर्यटन… pic.twitter.com/s3cGs8BTQ6 — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) June 9, 2026

Shift to 100% state funding

Initially, a high-level committee had cleared a cost-sharing model where the Tourism Department would cover 75% of the project expenditure, leaving the remaining 25% to be funded by the local municipal corporation.

However, to eliminate bureaucratic red tape, streamline decision-making, and ensure rapid execution, Minister Sarnaik requested the Tourism Ministry to absorb the full financial responsibility.

Accepting the proposal, Tourism Minister Desai directed officials to route the entire project expenditure through the MTDC, clearing a major administrative bottleneck for the ambitious venture.

Mega tourism push for Ghodbunder

The Shivsrushti project—a grand historical park dedicated to the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj—was initially proposed at the foothills of the Ghodbunder Fort by Sarnaik. The project was subsequently sanctioned with an initial allocation of Rs 50 crore by the state government.

Speaking on the development, Transport Minister Sarnaik emphasised the project's socio-economic potential:

"As the local representative, I have been persistently pursuing the holistic development of the historic Ghodbunder Fort and its surrounding coastal belt. The state had previously allocated approximately Rs 200 crore to develop the fort, the creek-front, and an adjacent skywalk. Revitalising this precinct will not only preserve our cultural heritage but also create significant tourism-driven employment opportunities for the local youth."

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With the MTDC now taking absolute administrative and financial control, work on the mega historical project is expected to begin shortly on a fast-track basis. Minister Sarnaik extended his gratitude to Tourism Minister Desai and the attending officials for their prompt cooperation in greenlighting the single-agency execution model.

You can watch this brief Lokshahi Marathi interview with Pratap Sarnaik to see the MLA discussing leadership initiatives in the region.

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