Shivshastra Shauryagatha Exhibition Opens In Mumbai, Showcasing Historic Weapons & Military Legacy Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj | File Pic

Mumbai: Historic weapons associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Maratha era, including his iconic tiger claws (Wagh Nakh) and the sword of Senasaheb Subha Raghuji Raje Bhosale, will be on public display for the next six months at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya in Mumbai.

Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar inaugurated the special exhibition, titled ‘Shivshastra Shauryagatha’, on Friday and urged citizens, particularly history enthusiasts, to visit it to understand Maharashtra's military heritage.

"Bringing back historical weapons such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Wagh Nakh and Raghuji Raje Bhosale's sword to Maharashtra through international efforts and by following all prescribed rules and procedures was our responsibility. Preserving and conserving these weapons from the Shivaji era is also our duty," Shelar said.

Exhibition Highlights Maharashtra's Military Heritage

The exhibition has been jointly organised by the state government's Department of Cultural Affairs, the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya.

Shelar said weapons were not merely symbols of valour but also reflected courage, engineering expertise, metallurgy and strategic planning. He credited the state government, under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and administrative officials for bringing the historical artefacts back to Maharashtra through prolonged negotiations and by adhering to international conventions and procedures.

International Efforts Bring Historical Weapons Back

Referring to the return of Raghuji Raje Bhosale's sword, Shelar said the necessary permissions were secured with the assistance of the Union government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs, the Reserve Bank of India and the Indian Embassy.

He also highlighted the inclusion of 12 forts associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in UNESCO's World Heritage List, saying coordinated efforts at the international level helped secure unanimous approval for the proposal. He further noted that Shivaji Maharaj's royal seal has been given a place of honour on the Indian Navy's flag and uniform.

Rare Maratha-Era Weapons On Public Display

Apart from the Wagh Nakh and Raghuji Raje Bhosale's sword, visitors will be able to see the sword of commander-in-chief Prataprao Gujar, the shield of Khanderao Gaikwad and the Dandpatta of Sardar Raste, along with several other historical weapons from the Shivaji era and contemporary periods.

Museum Follows International Conservation Standards

Cultural Affairs Department Secretary Dr Kiran Kulkarni said the exhibition would give the study of Maratha and Shivaji-era weapon traditions an international dimension. He said the process of bringing the Wagh Nakh and Bhosale's sword back to India demonstrated the importance of sustained international engagement and negotiations.

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Kulkarni added that the museum had followed international conservation standards while displaying the artefacts, including prescribed temperature controls, safety distances and lighting arrangements.

Traditional Powada Marks Exhibition Inauguration

The inaugural programme also featured a traditional Powada performance by Shahiri Nandesh Umap depicting the killing of Afzal Khan. The book ‘Dandpatta’ was also released on the occasion.

The exhibition will remain open to the public for six months.

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