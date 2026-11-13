Ajit Pawar & Jayant Patil Held 45-Minute NCP Merger Talks In My Presence, Claims Chhagan Bhujbal | X - ChhaganCBhujbal

Mumbai: Amid renewed speculation over the possible merger of the two Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions, senior NCP leader and minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday revealed that a detailed discussion on the merger had taken place between late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and then NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) state president Jayant Patil in his presence.

Bhujbal said the discussion lasted around 40 to 45 minutes, indicating that the possibility of bringing the two factions together had been explored much before the recent political developments.

Bhujbal Recalls Earlier NCP Merger Discussions

Recalling the meeting while speaking to the media, Bhujbal said Ajit Pawar had visited him after he underwent surgery. Jayant Patil was also present during the meeting. Bhujbal said he had suggested that the two NCP factions should reunite, pointing out that Ajit Pawar was providing good leadership and that both sides should come together.

Pune, Maharashtra: On the proposed merger of the two Nationalist Congress Party factions, NCP (Ajit Pawar) MLA Chetan Tupe says, "No such meeting took place. Everyone had come with their respective work. The Pawar family could not celebrate Diwali this year following Ajit Dada's demise. We used to meet the family every year during Diwali, so we visited them today to extend our festive greetings." — IANS (@ians_india) November 13, 2026

However, Patil had questioned whether such a merger would be acceptable to the NCP's allies, given that Ajit Pawar's faction was part of the BJP-led NDA government at the time.

Responding to his concern, Bhujbal said he had pointed out that Ajit Pawar was the party president and could take a decision on the matter, while Sharad Pawar remained the party's founder president. This left room for discussions on bringing the two factions together. However, nothing concrete emerged from the meeting, he added.

Bhujbal Calls For Collective Merger Talks

Commenting on the renewed speculation surrounding the merger, Bhujbal said any decision on the issue would require collective discussions between leaders of both factions rather than isolated conversations.

He expressed displeasure over different leaders making separate statements, leading to multiple interpretations in the media. "It seems as if a game of cricket is going on over the merger issue," he remarked, stressing that leaders from both sides should sit together and discuss the matter.

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"We also come to know about many developments through the media," he said, underlining the need for a coordinated approach.

Bhujbal Expresses Confidence In Sunetra Pawar

Reacting to Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar's statement that an appropriate decision would be taken at the right time, Bhujbal expressed confidence that she would take party leaders into confidence before arriving at any conclusion.

Bhujbal also clarified that his recent meeting with NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar was only to enquire about his health. Political differences should not affect personal relationships, he said.

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