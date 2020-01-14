ShivSenaIgnoresTanhaji trends on Twitter after Yogi Adityanath makes Ajay Devgn's movie tax-free

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has granted tax exemption to "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior", a biographical period movie.

The film is produced by Ajay Devgan who also plays the title role of Subedar Tanhaji Malusare.

"The film has been granted tax exemption in view of the story of the film that highlights the sacrifice and valour of Tanhaji and is an inspiration for the young generations," said the government spokesman.

Twitter on the other hand has started trolling the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. #ShivSenaIgnoresTanhaji started trending on the microblogging site on Tuesday. This is largely due to 'Tanhaji' being an important historical figure of Maharashtra.

"Bala Saheb must be crying his heart out today to see Shivsena is ignoring Bhagwa and Shiva," a user wrote.

"The party which does it's entire politics on Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, his Army, his senapatis doesn't care to make a film on its life tax-free in Maharashtra but does Chappak tax-free so cheap politics #ShivSenaIgnoresTanhaji," another user wrote.

