Shivrajyabhishek Ceremony 2026: Heavy Vehicles Banned On Mumbai-Goa Highway, Raigad Fort Routes From June 5–6; Check Details

Authorities have imposed temporary traffic restrictions on major routes to Raigad Fort ahead of the Shivrajyabhishek celebrations expected to draw lakhs of devotees | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, June 2: The Raigad district administration has imposed a temporary ban on the movement of heavy and oversized vehicles on sections of the Mumbai-Goa National Highway and key approach roads to Raigad Fort from 4 pm on June 5 to 10 pm on June 6 to facilitate the smooth conduct of the Shivrajyabhishek Ceremony 2026.

District Collector Kishan Jawale issued the notification in view of the massive influx of devotees expected to attend the two-day celebration at Raigad Fort. Lakhs of Shiv devotees from Raigad, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra are expected to visit the historic fort during the event.

Traffic restrictions on key routes

Under the order, heavy vehicles will not be allowed on the Mumbai-Goa National Highway stretch between Wakan Phata–Nagothane and Kashedi. The restriction will also apply to the three principal routes leading to Raigad Fort—Mangaon-Nizampur-Pachad-Raigad Fort, Mangaon-Dhalghar Phata-Pachad-Raigad Fort and Mahad-Natekhind-Pachad-Raigad Fort.

"The traffic restrictions have been imposed to prevent congestion and ensure a safe and hassle-free journey for devotees attending the Shivrajyabhishek Ceremony," the district administration said.

Officials noted that apart from the large number of private vehicles carrying devotees, numerous government and logistics vehicles associated with the event will also be operating on these routes.

Simultaneously, heavy commercial traffic on the Mumbai-Goa Highway could lead to bottlenecks and increase the risk of accidents if not regulated.

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Essential services exempted

The administration has exempted vehicles carrying essential commodities such as milk, petrol, diesel, cooking gas, medicines, oxygen and vegetables from the ban. Police vehicles, fire brigade vehicles and ambulances will also be permitted to operate during the restriction period.

The district administration has directed all concerned departments to ensure strict implementation of the traffic regulation order throughout the event.

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