Heavy Vehicles Banned On Matheran-Neral Ghat Road Amid Improvement Work, Essential Supplies Exempted |

Heavy vehicles have been temporarily banned on the Matheran-Neral-Kalamb Road in Raigad district due to ongoing road improvement works on the ghat stretch.

MSIDC currently undertaking road improvement work in ghat area

The order was issued by Raigad collector and district magistrate Kishan Jawale after the administration concluded that traffic diversions were not feasible on the narrow and accident-prone stretch of State Highway.

The Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) is currently undertaking improvement work on the road connecting Matheran, Neral and Kalamb.

Police flagged heavy tourist inflow on weekends as major concern

Officials said the ghat section between Matheran and Neral is narrow, steep and has several sharp turns, making traffic management difficult during the construction period.

According to the administration, the police department also flagged concerns over heavy tourist inflow to Matheran during weekends and consecutive holidays. As the Neral-Matheran ghat road is the only motorable access route to the hill station, traffic congestion frequently occurs, especially near Dasturi Naka where parking space is limited.

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Repair work allowed only Monday to Thursday, no weekend construction

Officials said many tourists are forced to park vehicles along the roadside due to inadequate parking capacity, increasing the risk of traffic snarls and accidents on the ghat road.

In view of the situation, authorities have directed that road repair work will only be carried out from Monday to Thursday. No construction activity will take place on Saturdays, Sundays and consecutive public holidays to avoid inconvenience to tourists and commuters.

During the repair period, all types of heavy vehicles have been barred from using the route. However, vehicles carrying essential commodities including milk, petrol, diesel, cooking gas, medicines, oxygen, vegetables and water have been exempted from the restriction.

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