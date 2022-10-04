Shive Sena Dussehra Rally of Thackeray faction: Live streaming, when and where to watch | FPJ

Under the slogan of one leader, one flag, one ground, the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena will hold the traditional Dussehra rally on October 5. However, it will be interesting to know which rally will be successful in gathering a larger crowd as a similar rally is scheduled to take place at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), organised by the Eknath Shinde faction.

The rally has been a trade mark of Sena for the last 56 years. It was first held by the party founder, the late Balasaheb Thackeray, on October 30, 1966, at the same Shivaji Park located in the Dadar area of Mumbai. Through this rally, the main motto of Thackeray was to address the massive gathering of citizens of Mumbai and young Marathi-speaking youth from all across Maharashtra to inform them to "reclaim their identities and position in society".

Show of Strength

The rally was once the show of strength of the Shiv Sena. Unchallenged on its home ground, in fact, it provided the idea of showing the reach of the party on ground level.

At first, the rally was earlier challenged by the crowd-puller image of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, who is known for his firebrand speeches and is often seen pointing out the involvement and benefits taken by non-Maharashtrians from Mumbai and the state.

Uddhav took the charge of chief minister in October 2019. After that, the rally was held mostly through on-line platforms due to COVID restrictions in the years 2020 and 2021.

The number of people attending the rally was also very limited.

Now, as the restrictions are over, a huge crowd is expected to gather in Shivaji Park from the entire Maharashtra on Wednesday. But, it will be first time in a history that two parts of a single party will hold the rally under one name.

Politicians' speeches will be broadcast on almost all news channels, and a live rally will be broadcast on the Shiv Sena's official Facebook page.

When and where to watch the rally?

Dussehra Rally

Venue: Shivaji Park, Dadar

Time: October 5, 2022 starting from 6.30 pm.

Live streaming: on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Shivsena

