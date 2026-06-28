Shivaji Maharaj's 353rd Coronation Day Celebrated At Raigad; Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Announces Water Supply Scheme |

The 353rd coronation anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, observed according to the traditional Hindu calendar, was celebrated with great fervour at Raigad Fort on Saturday, with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announcing key initiatives for the conservation and development of the historic fort.

Deputy CM Commits State Support for Fort Conservation and Development

Addressing the gathering, Shinde said the state government is committed to preserving Raigad Fort and will extend all possible support for its conservation. He announced that the government would approve a gravity-based water supply scheme to permanently address the long-standing drinking water shortage at the fort, based on a proposal submitted by the Raigad district administration.

"The government is working by following the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Raigad is a symbol of our history and pride, and its preservation will remain a priority," Shinde said.

Ladki Bahin Yojana to Continue Uninterrupted, Says Deputy CM

The Deputy Chief Minister also assured that the state's flagship Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana would continue uninterrupted, stating that Shivaji Maharaj's respect for women is reflected in the government's policies.

Referring to the delayed monsoon, Shinde assured farmers that the Mahayuti government would stand by them even if deficient rainfall or drought-like conditions arise. "The first claim on the state treasury belongs to the farmers," he said.

Government to Conserve and Promote 12 UNESCO-Listed Historic Forts

He further reiterated the government's commitment to conserving the 12 historic forts in Maharashtra, including Raigad, which have received UNESCO World Heritage status, and promoting them globally.

State Employment Guarantee Scheme Minister Bharat Gogawale, in his address, urged the government to expedite conservation and restoration works at Raigad Fort and its surrounding heritage structures. He also sought final approval for the proposed 'Shivsrushti' project at Pachad, stating that nearly 80-85 acres of land have already been acquired and that the project, which earlier received Rs 50 crore in funding, should be allocated additional financial support.

Push for 'Shivsrushti' Project at Pachad with Additional Funding

Gogawale also requested the state government to coordinate with the Centre to resolve technical hurdles faced by the Archaeological Survey authorities in undertaking restoration of damaged fort walls, ramparts and other historic structures. He further demanded the construction of a modern rest house on the site of the dilapidated Zilla Parishad guest house to improve accommodation facilities for visitors.

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The celebrations began with a ceremonial guard of honour by the Raigad Police. A traditional palanquin procession accompanied by Vedic chants reached the royal court, where dignitaries performed an abhishek of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The event also featured performances of dhol-tasha, powadas, folk dances, martial arts displays and cultural programmes, with thousands of devotees raising slogans in praise of the Maratha king.

Among those present were Minister of State for Rural Development Yogesh Kadam, Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Ravi Landge, Raigad Collector Kishan Jawale, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Neha Bhosale, Superintendent of Police Aachal Dalal, and representatives of various organisations associated with the annual coronation celebrations.

The Raigad district administration, in coordination with the police, public works, health, transport, power distribution and other departments, made extensive arrangements for security, drinking water, healthcare, parking and transport to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

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