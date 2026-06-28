Raigad Administration Appeals For Citizen Cooperation As Election Commission Begins Special Intensive Revision Of Electoral Rolls 2026 | Sourced

The Raigad district administration has appealed to residents to extend full cooperation to government officials visiting homes as part of the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 of electoral rolls.

Campaign Focuses on Citizen-Friendly and Digitally Enabled Verification

The campaign aims to verify and update voter lists across the district through a citizen-friendly and digitally enabled process. According to the administration, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct door-to-door visits between June 30 and July 29, to collect and verify voter information.

Officials clarified that if a voter is away at work during the visit, another family member or relative can provide the required details and sign the prescribed verification form on the voter's behalf, eliminating the need for working individuals to take leave.

Working Individuals Need Not Take Leave

As part of the digital initiative, the draft electoral roll will be published on August 5, 2026. Voters will be able to verify their names online through the Election Commission's official portal, the Voter Helpline mobile application or the ECINET app from anywhere.

Citizens can also submit online claims and objections, including requests for correction, inclusion or deletion of names, between August 5 and September 4. The administration said all claims and objections will be processed between August 5 and October 3, while the final electoral roll will be published on October 7.

Online Claims and Objections Accepted Between August 5 and September 4

The administration added that Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by recognised political parties will also assist in the verification process at polling stations.

"The Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision campaign is citizen-friendly and digitally driven. People need not disrupt their daily work. They should cooperate with the officials visiting their homes and make use of the available digital platforms to complete the verification process," the administration said.

Raigad District Collector and District Election Officer Kishan Jawale and Deputy District Election Officer Nitin Waghmare appealed to residents to provide the required information about themselves and their family members to government representatives and actively participate in the electoral roll revision exercise.

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