Bhiwandi Fire Scare: Twin Warehouse Blazes Gut Tyre, Timber And Plastic Stores Within Hours; No Casualties But Massive Loss Feared |

Bhiwandi: Panic gripped Bhiwandi's rural belt after two massive fire incidents broke out at separate locations within a span of a few hours in the early hours of Sunday gutting several warehouses and causing extensive property damage. While no casualties were reported in either incident, the back-to-back blazes have raised serious concerns over fire safety in the industrial and storage hubs of the region.

No Casualties Reported

The first and more devastating fire erupted at around 3 am in Nimbavali village, where flames engulfed a tyre warehouse, a timber depot and a plastic storage facility. Within minutes the fire spread rapidly due to the highly combustible material stored inside the premises, reducing seven to eight warehouses to ashes.

The situation turned critical as a gas agency was located close to the affected site, triggering panic among local residents and workers who feared a possible explosion. Firefighters rushed to the spot with two fire tenders and launched an intensive operation to prevent the flames from spreading further. After hours of firefighting, the blaze was brought under control.

Gas Agency Nearby Triggers Panic Among Residents and Workers

Although no injuries or fatalities were reported the warehouses suffered massive destruction, with losses expected to run into several lakhs of rupees. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be established.

In another incident reported the same night, a major fire broke out at a timber warehouse in Yewai village, also under the Bhiwandi rural jurisdiction. As large quantities of wood were stored inside the premises, the flames spread swiftly, engulfing the entire structure.

Second Major Fire Breaks Out at Timber Warehouse in Yewai Village

Two fire tenders were immediately pressed into service, and firefighters battled the blaze to stop it from spreading to nearby properties. The warehouse was completely destroyed in the incident.

Officials confirmed that there was no loss of life in the Yewai fire as well. However, substantial financial losses are feared due to the complete destruction of the timber stock.

The causes of both fires remain unknown, and authorities have launched separate investigations to determine whether the incidents were accidental or caused by any other factors.

The twin fire incidents have once again highlighted the vulnerability of warehouse clusters in the Bhiwandi rural region, where large quantities of combustible materials such as tyres, timber and plastic are routinely stored. Residents have urged the administration to strengthen fire safety measures and ensure regular inspections of warehouses to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Fire department officials said a detailed assessment of the damage would be carried out after the affected sites cool down completely while investigators will examine the circumstances that led to the two major blazes.

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