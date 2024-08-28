 Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: BJP Narayan Rane Snatches TV Reporter's Mic; Threatens MVA Workers As Aaditya Thackeray Visits Rajkot Fort (VIDEO)
A tense situation erupted at the Rajkot Fort in Malvan, Sindhdurg when BJP MP Narayan Rane's supporters clashed with Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray's supporters. Both the leaders are on a visit to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue collapse site.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 01:50 PM IST
article-image
Narayan Rane and Aaditya Thackeray's supporters clash at Rajkot Fort | X

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane angrily snatched a mic from the hands of a news reporter during his visit at Rakjot Fort today, (Wednesday, August 28). Rane in Sindhudurg today to review the site where the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue collapsed.

The video posted by the Marathi channel shows Rane getting angry on a reporter as the later was asking a question on his visit. Rane was surrounded by all reporters on the ground when the incident took place.

A tense situation erupted at the Rajkot Fort in Malvan, Sindhdurg when BJP MP Narayan Rane's supporters clashed with Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray supporters. Thackeray is also on a visit to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue collapse site.

The situation escalated when Thackeray along with local politicians arrived at Rajkot Fort and Rane along with his Nilesh was already present at the Fort. The Rane supporters raised slogans against Thackeray's supporters leading to a face-off before the police separated the two groups.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Demands SIT Under HC Judge On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse Incident;...
article-image

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders including Thackeray, Congress' Vijay Waddetiwar and NCP (SP)'s Jayant Patil are protesting in Malvan town today (August 28) condemning the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapse incident. The opposition has also called for Malvan Bandh today.

