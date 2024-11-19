 Shivadi, Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sena UBT's Ajay Choudhari Eyeing 3rd Win In Fight Against MNS Leader Bala Nandgaonkar
Shivadi is constituency number 183 and is located in Mumbai City District. It is a general category seat currently represented by Ajay Choudhari of Shiv Sena (UBT). Choudhari defeated MNS leader Santosh Nalawade by a margin of over 39,000 votes in 2019, making the constituency a prime battleground for 2024.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: The Shivadi assembly constituency in Mumbai is set to witness a fierce contest in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Election 2024. Falling under the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency, this key seat holds key strategic importance for both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Ajay Choudhari - Sitting MLA of Shivadi

Ajay Choudhari - Sitting MLA of Shivadi |

This time, the fight is expected to intensify as Choudhari will likely face a strong challenge from MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar, who has also represented the seat in the past. With 2,75,384 registered voters, Shivadi's electorate is known for its mix of working-class voters and urban professionals, making it a microcosm of Mumbai’s diverse demographics.

2019 Maharashtra Assembly poll results - Shivadi

2019 Maharashtra Assembly poll results - Shivadi |

Current Assembly Dynamics

The Mahayuti alliance, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena-Shinde), Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) and Ajit Pawar (NCP-Ajit Pawar), currently enjoys a stronghold with 202 MLAs. BJP leads with 102 seats, while NCP (Ajit Pawar) has 40, Shiv Sena (Shinde) holds 38 and smaller parties account for 22.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), led by Sharad Pawar (NCP-Sharad Pawar), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT), and Nana Patole (Congress), holds 69 seats. Congress contributes 37, Shiv Sena (UBT) 16 and NCP (Sharad Pawar) 12.

Importance of Shivadi

Shivadi is a bellwether constituency for both alliances. For the Mahayuti, winning this seat under the MNS banner could signal strong urban support in the face of economic challenges and growing voter concerns over infrastructure and pollution. For the MVA, retaining Shivadi is critical to showcasing its resilience and appeal in Mumbai.

