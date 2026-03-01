Shiv Sena’s Shaina NC Condoles Khamenei’s Death, Urges Focus On Safety Of Indian Nationals Amid Israel-Iran War

IANS

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Sunday reacted to the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel strike, expressing condolences to Iran while emphasising the need to prioritise the safety of Indian nationals amid escalating tensions in the region.

“First and foremost, condolences to Iran for the loss of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei,” Shaina NC said while speaking to IANS. She, however, stressed that India’s immediate concern should be the well-being of its citizens in the affected areas.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the US-Israel strike, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC says, "First and foremost, condolences to Iran for the loss of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. But I think what we need to first concentrate on is the… pic.twitter.com/2sUqmWGIVU — IANS (@ians_india) March 1, 2026

“I think what we need to first concentrate on is the safety of Indian nationals,” she said, pointing out that the Indian government has already issued advisories to citizens in both Israel and Iran. According to her, Indians residing or travelling in these countries have been urged to exercise caution and strictly follow security guidelines issued by authorities.

Shaina NC also highlighted the potential economic ramifications of the conflict, particularly in the energy and trade sectors. Referring to the broader geopolitical situation, she noted that the strike forms part of an ongoing conflict, which could have significant global consequences.

“If we look at the economic impacts, obviously oil prices, a conflict which has been led and which is a part of an ongoing process, and the trade disruptions that one has seen,” she said, underlining concerns about volatility in crude oil markets.

She further drew attention to India’s trade ties with Iran, especially in the agricultural sector. “Because Iran particularly, India used to export basmati rice and 25% of India’s total basmati rice was exported to Iran,” she stated, indicating that any prolonged instability could affect export flows and associated industries.

The Shiv Sena leader’s remarks come against the backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia following the strike. While expressing sympathy for Iran, Shaina NC reiterated that safeguarding Indian nationals and assessing the economic fallout remain key priorities for India at this juncture.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/