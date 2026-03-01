Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Labels Khamenei’s Death An ‘Unwanted Spectacle’, Warns Of Global Impact

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday reacted to the debate over the possible implications of the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying that such an event would have far-reaching and deeply unsettling consequences.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Chaturvedi said Khamenei was not merely Iran’s supreme leader but also one of the foremost heads of the Shia Muslim community. She added that “how his death plays out in time to come will be an unwanted spectacle difficult to fathom,” underlining the magnitude of the political and religious impact such an event could trigger globally.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was not just Iran’s supreme leader but also one of the head of Shia Muslim community, how his death plays out in time to come will be an unwanted spectacle difficult to fathom. — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) March 1, 2026

Khamenei, who has led Iran since 1989, remains a central authority in the Islamic Republic’s political and religious structure. Chaturvedi’s remark underscores the potential geopolitical and sectarian ripple effects that could follow any transition in Iran’s top leadership.

Her tweet comes at a time when spontaneous protests broke out on Sunday in parts of Srinagar city following confirmation of the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a US-Israeli bombing.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Kashmiri Shia Muslims in Srinagar stage a demonstration at Lal Chowk against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has been killed in Israeli and US strikes pic.twitter.com/qOhIpB5Sq5 — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2026

Protesters raising slogans took to the streets in several areas of Srinagar, prompting traffic diversions by officials to maintain law and order in crowded pockets. Demonstrators marched peacefully in the Saida Kadal area and other localities while raising anti-Israel and anti-US slogans.

A large number of protesters gathered at Lal Chowk in the city centre, carrying black flags to mourn the killing of the Iranian leader. Reports of similar protests also emerged from Budgam district and other parts of the Valley with a sizeable Shia population. As crowds poured onto the streets, many Sunni Muslims joined in, reflecting sectarian solidarity.

The Shia community of Kashmir shares close religious affinity with Iran, with several top religious leaders and scholars having received their religious education there.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/