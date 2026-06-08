Shiv Sena's Sanjay Nirupam Alleges Malaysia-Pakistan Network Linked To TCS Forced Conversion Case In Nashik | File Pic

Mumbai: Shiv Sena Deputy Leader and spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam on Monday alleged that an international network operating from Malaysia and Pakistan was linked to the alleged forced religious conversion, sexual exploitation and financial exploitation of a Hindu woman employee in the Nashik Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) case.

Press Conference & Demand for Probe

Addressing a press conference at Balasaheb Bhavan, Nirupam claimed that details contained in the charge sheet filed before a court pointed to possible overseas connections. He called for an investigation into fugitive Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who is based in Malaysia, as well as certain leaders of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

According to Nirupam, the charge sheet alleges that the accused repeatedly attempted to influence the victim’s religious beliefs by showing her videos of Zakir Naik on social media. He further claimed that the principal accused, identified as Nida Khan, Danish Sheikh and Taufiq Attar, were supported by networks based in Malaysia and Pakistan.

Malaysia-Pakistan Networks

Nirupam alleged that two of the accused had planned to send the woman to Malaysia, which, he argued, suggested direct links with individuals or organisations operating there. He urged investigating agencies to examine whether any groups associated with Zakir Naik were involved in targeting women employed in Maharashtra’s corporate sector.

The Shiv Sena leader also referred to the arrest of AIMIM corporator Matin Patel in connection with the case. He claimed that Patel had mentioned the name of AIMIM Maharashtra president and former MP Imtiaz Jaleel during police questioning and demanded that investigating agencies examine any possible links.

AIMIM Corporator's Arrest

Nirupam further demanded action against the company, alleging negligence in enforcing the provisions of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act despite the alleged incidents occurring within the workplace.

Calling for broader scrutiny into the case, Nirupam urged the Maharashtra government and law enforcement agencies to assess workplace safety for women employees across the state’s IT companies, pharmaceutical firms and multinational corporations to prevent similar incidents in the future.

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