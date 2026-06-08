Congress Slams BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Over 'Sexualised Profession' Remark On Nursing, Demands Apology

Jojo Thomas (L) & BJP MP Kangana Ranaut (R) |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has criticised BJP MP and actress over her alleged description of nursing as a “sexualised profession”, demanding that she withdraw the statement and issue an unconditional public apology.

Insult to Nurses' Dignity

In a statement issued on Monday, MPCC General Secretary Jojo Thomas said the remarks had insulted the dignity and self-respect of millions of nurses who serve on the frontlines of healthcare. He described nursing as a noble, scientific and service-oriented profession and said the comments were offensive to healthcare workers who dedicate their lives to caring for others.

Referring to the role of nurses during the COVID-19 pandemic and other health emergencies, Thomas said many had risked their own lives while providing critical care to patients. He argued that society viewed their sacrifices with respect and gratitude and accused Ranaut of making “disrespectful, misleading and malicious” comments for publicity.

COVID-19 Sacrifices Recalled

Thomas also questioned why the BJP parliamentarian was focusing on controversial remarks instead of raising issues affecting nurses in Parliament. He said nurses often seek employment abroad not because of any lack of ability, but because of inadequate pay, poor working conditions and a lack of professional dignity in India.

According to Thomas, the healthcare sector is grappling with severe nursing shortages, low salaries, mental stress and workplace vulnerabilities. He urged Ranaut to use her position as a Member of Parliament to advocate policy reforms rather than criticise healthcare workers.

The Congress leader further alleged that policy failures had contributed to the crisis facing nurses in both Central and State government hospitals. He called on the Central Government to introduce comprehensive legislation guaranteeing job security, workplace safety and fair wages for nurses across the country.

The BJP MP has not publicly responded to the criticism.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/