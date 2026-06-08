Maharashtra Explores Tech-Driven Healthcare Solutions After Study Tour To Uttar Pradesh's Innovative Health Models |

Mumbai: Maharashtra is exploring the adoption of advanced technology-driven healthcare solutions after a delegation on an official study tour to Uttar Pradesh reviewed several innovative initiatives aimed at improving public health services.

High-Level Meeting & Discussion

During the visit, the delegation toured the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Bhavan and participated in a high-level meeting held in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak. The discussions focused on digital healthcare systems, emergency response mechanisms and technology-enabled governance models that have helped improve healthcare delivery in the state.

Officials reviewed a range of initiatives, including technology-based health services, data-driven decision-making systems and measures aimed at ensuring accessible and quality healthcare for citizens. Particular emphasis was placed on transparency, efficiency and the use of modern technology in healthcare management.

Emergency Ambulance Network

One of the key highlights of the visit was Uttar Pradesh's emergency ambulance network. Through its 102 and 108 ambulance services, the state has significantly strengthened emergency healthcare delivery, reducing average response time to just seven minutes—well below national benchmarks.

The delegation also examined the state's Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, under which services such as dialysis, CT scans and teleradiology are provided free of cost to citizens. Officials noted that the model has emerged as an effective example of expanding access to advanced medical care while maintaining affordability.

Digital Health Initiatives

The study tour also covered several digital health initiatives, including e-Kavach, the Unified Disease Surveillance Portal, the UP Health Command Centre (UPKSK), the Mantra Application and the e-RUPI Voucher system. These platforms have helped streamline healthcare delivery, improve monitoring and enhance transparency across the health sector.

Uttar Pradesh's implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission was also reviewed, with officials highlighting the state's extensive use of digital health infrastructure to improve service delivery and patient outcomes.

Based on the findings of the study tour, Maharashtra plans to send a dedicated team to Uttar Pradesh for a more detailed assessment of these healthcare models. The state government is expected to examine how similar technology-driven initiatives can be adapted to strengthen healthcare services in Maharashtra.

Officials said the visit reinforced the view that fast, transparent and technology-enabled healthcare systems represent the future of public health administration and can play a key role in delivering quality healthcare to citizens.

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