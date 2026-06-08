Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Launches Scathing Attack On INDIA Bloc, Says Opposition 'Demoralised' And Divided |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday launched a scathing attack on the INDIA bloc, claiming that the opposition alliance had become "demoralised" and was struggling with internal divisions and a lack of leadership.

Media Address After Party Meeting

Addressing the media after a meeting of Shiv Sena office-bearers from 20 states in New Delhi, Shinde alleged that opposition parties had no development agenda and were united only in their criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The morale of the opposition has completely collapsed and the INDIA alliance is in a weakened state. They have no constructive agenda and are focused solely on attacking Prime Minister Modi," Shinde said.

NDA's Achievements & Modi's Leadership

Highlighting the BJP-led NDA government's achievements, Shinde asserted that India was progressing rapidly under Modi's leadership and gaining increasing recognition on the global stage. He expressed confidence that Modi would continue to enjoy the support and trust of the country's 1.4 billion citizens for years to come.

In an apparent swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shinde said leaders who frequently criticise the Prime Minister should first demonstrate sustained political commitment and public engagement. He also claimed that several senior opposition leaders had raised questions regarding leadership and coordination within the INDIA bloc.

Indirect Dig at Uddhav Thackeray

Without naming Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde took an indirect dig at leaders who, he said, preferred "Facebook Live appearances" over active political engagement. He suggested that the absence of some prominent leaders from recent opposition meetings reflected growing discomfort and differences within the alliance.

Shinde further alleged that the Congress party had historically weakened smaller allies, while describing the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra as an ideological partnership rooted in the Hindutva principles espoused by Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Farmer Loan Waiver Status

Responding to questions on farmer loan waivers, the Deputy Chief Minister said the state government had already initiated the implementation process and that eligible farmers had begun receiving benefits. He assured that farmers left out of the current scheme would also receive due consideration.

On the possibility of a reunion between Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde said it was a matter for the two leaders to decide. He also reiterated that the government would maintain a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption and take action wherever necessary.

Nashik Issues & Mahayuti Focus

The Deputy Chief Minister expressed confidence that political issues in Nashik would be resolved soon and said discussions were ongoing among senior leaders. He maintained that the Mahayuti government was focused on development and delivering governance aligned with public expectations.

The meeting in Delhi primarily focused on expanding Shiv Sena's organisational network across the country and strengthening the party's presence beyond Maharashtra, Shinde said.

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