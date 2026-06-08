Kalyan: KDMC School Closure Leaves 60 SSC Students In Limbo As Delay In Mark Sheets, LCs Threatens Class XI Admissions

Document Delay After KDMC School Shutdown Sparks Fears Over Higher Secondary Admissions For Dozens Of SSC Students | File Photo

Kalyan, June 8: The abrupt closure of Classes IX and X at the KDMC-run Prabodhankar Thackeray Marathi School No. 19 has left nearly 60 students, who cleared their SSC examination this year, staring at an uncertain future.

Despite passing the Class X board examination, the students have not yet received their mark sheets or leaving certificates (LC), putting their admission to Class XI in jeopardy as deadlines rapidly approach.

The school, located in Netivali and operated by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), reportedly discontinued Classes IX and X without making adequate arrangements for students or ensuring timely issuance of essential academic documents.

Parents raise alarm

Frustrated by weeks of inaction, parents repeatedly approached the school administration seeking clarification but received no satisfactory response. With admissions for higher secondary education underway, concerns among families have intensified.

Seeking intervention, a delegation of parents met senior Shiv Sena (UBT) functionaries and former corporators Sachin Basare and Suresh Telvane. The group later approached KDMC Deputy Commissioner Prasad Borkar and lodged a formal complaint regarding the delay.

During the meeting, parents alleged that students were being made to suffer due to internal disputes and administrative lapses within the education department. They argued that bureaucratic inefficiency had effectively put the academic future of dozens of children at risk.

“Why shut Marathi schools?” ask parents

One parent, Seema, expressed her anguish over the situation and questioned the civic body's commitment to Marathi-medium education.

“I am originally from Uttar Pradesh, yet I chose to enroll my children in a Marathi-medium school. On one hand, there is constant talk about preserving the Marathi language, while on the other, Marathi schools are being shut down. It is the students who are suffering because of these decisions,” she said.

Several parents also urged the civic administration to reconsider the decision to discontinue higher classes in the school and ensure that existing students are not adversely affected.

Deputy Commissioner orders immediate relief

Taking serious note of the complaint, Deputy Commissioner Prasad Borkar summoned officials from the KDMC education department and sought an explanation for the delay in issuing academic documents.

Borkar directed the concerned officials to immediately process and distribute mark sheets and leaving certificates to all affected students. He also instructed the department to ensure that no student loses an academic year due to administrative negligence.

According to civic officials, the process of issuing the pending documents has now been initiated.

Probe into lapses

The Deputy Commissioner further ordered an inquiry into the circumstances that led to the delay and warned that strict action would be taken against officials found responsible for negligence.

“Students should not suffer because of administrative failures. Instructions have been issued to provide all necessary documents immediately. A detailed inquiry will be conducted, and appropriate action will be taken against those found at fault,” Borkar assured the parents.

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With Class XI admission deadlines drawing near, affected families are now hoping that the civic administration will act swiftly to ensure students receive their documents without any further delay and can continue their education without disruption.

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