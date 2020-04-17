Shiv Sena's Akshay Panvelkar seeks police action against Shefali Vaidya and Sunaina Holey over Bandra incident

Shiv Sena leader Akshay Vijay Panvelkar has sought police action against political commentators Shefali Vaidya and Sunaina Holey for allegedly spreading hatred against the Tablighi Jamaat community over the incident that took place in Mumbai's Bandra West on April 14.

In a letter to Senior Police Inspector of the Bandra Police station, Panvelkar requested both Vaidya and Holey be booked under IPC 153A, IPC 295 and 295A. "Necessary action should be taken at the earliest as possible and the culprits should be booked under the IPC," he added.

Earlier, sharing a video allegedly from the incident, Vaidya had written, "Another #TablighiJamatVirus moment. This time in Bandra, right in the backyard of the Best CM In The World, @OfficeofUT."