Congress cries Bandra incident conspiracy against MVA government

Mumbai: The Congress launched a scathing attack on BJP and the government at the centre on the migrant labours congregation issue. PWD Minister Ashok Chavan called it a political conspiracy against the Maha Vikas Aaghadi government. The social media trend of 'President's rule in Maharashtra' also indicates towards that, he added.
“When it was announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on April 14, the South Central Railway issued a letter which clearly hints that Railway Ministry was planning to start Jansadharan express to ensure travel of migrant labours. If this was the planning of Railway department, why state governments were not kept in the loop? If the lockdown was going to extend then why was the Rail Ministry kept in the dark? This shows lack of coordination within the central government. The letter prompted the crowds to convene at Bandra,” added Chavan.
State Congress Chief Balasaheb Thorat questioned on the ticket sale despite the lockdown.
“If the centre has decided to extend lockdown, why railway tickets for the rail travel after April 14 were sold online? Why ticket booking windows were open till 2 PM on April 14,” asked Thorat.
Both Chavan and Thorat flatly rejected any communal angle.“The crowd of migrant labours was from all religions and castes,” stressed Thorat.
Congress also blamed indirectly that Central government was not helping the state as per their expectations.
“Why our CM Relief fund is not included in CSR expenditure category? This is having negative impacts on receiving funds from corporates,” Chavan criticized.
“As Centre government has instructed us that they will supply the PPE kits, we are waiting for their supply. But we are not getting the supply as per our demand.
We are not also getting our due share of Rs. 16,000 crores worth GST dues from the centre. This is affecting our financial condition,” concluded Thorat.
