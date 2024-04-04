Shiv Sena UBT's Second List Includes A Lightweight From Kalyan

The Shiv Sena (UBT) declared its second, and final, list of candidates for the Lok Sabha election on Wednesday. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party nominated Vaishali Darekar-Rane from Kalyan, Karan Pawar from Jalgaon, Satyajit Patil from Hatkanangale, and Bharti Kamdi from Palghar. While Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant is the current MP from Kalyan, the Shiv Sena is yet to declare his candidature owing to a tussle with the BJP over Kalyan and Thane seats.

The Sena (UBT)'s decision to field Darekar-Rane, the two-term corporator from Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), has surprised many, including political watchers who believe Shrikant Shinde, a two-time MP, is now set to have a relatively easy run.

Darekar-Rane said: "Shiv Sainiks made Shrikant Shinde MP. Now those same Shiv Sainiks will defeat Shinde from Kalyan constituency. Even an experience bowler cannot always get a hat-trick in cricket."

Unmesh Patil, the BJP's sitting MP from Jalgaon, joined the Sena (UBT) on Wednesday. His close associate Pawar is now the UBT's candidate from the constituency. He has a direct fight with Smita Wagh of the BJP.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi had tried to convince Raju Shetty from the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana for Hatkanangale, but he refused; now it has fielded Satyajit Patil from there. Thackeray also declared the name of Kamdi from Palghar constituency. She belongs to the Adivasi community. Rajendra Gavit is sitting MP. He is currently with the Shinde Sena.

Furthermore, Thackeray said he had offered Mumbai North and Mumbai North Central constituencies to the Congress and the NCP (SP)."My party workers will campaign for them like they are candidates of the Shiv Sena," he said.