Shiv Sena (UBT) To Control Nearly Half Of Mumbai Ward Committees Despite BJP–Mahayuti Lead |

Mumbai: Even as the BJP–Mahayuti alliance emerges as the largest party and prepares to take charge of the municipal corporation, the Shiv Sena (UBT) is set to control ward committees in nearly half of Mumbai’s 18 civic wards. The Congress and the AIMIM are also expected to secure chairmanships—three and one ward committees respectively—while the Shinde-led Sena is likely to be left without any.

Ward committee leadership is determined by numbers, with the party holding the most corporators in a ward claiming the chairmanship. These committees are crucial instruments of local governance, empowered to approve civic works—including drainage, water supply, and meter-related projects—worth up to Rs. 5 lakh. Comprising elected corporators from their respective wards, the majority party automatically secures the chairperson’s post. Earlier, Mumbai had 17 ward committees across 24 administrative wards. Following the bifurcation of K-East into K-North and K-South, the number of ward committees will now rise to 18.

In the 2026 municipal election, the BJP won 89 seats, with its ally Shinde Sena adding 29. The Shiv Sena (UBT) secured 65 seats, while the Congress won 24. Despite BJP’s citywide presence, Shiv Sena (UBT) is heavily concentrated in key wards, giving it a decisive edge in controlling eight ward committees. Meanwhile, with eight AIMIM corporators elected, the party is poised to control the Govandi-M East ward committee, where it will have eight members, the BJP-Shinde Sena alliance six, and Shiv Sena (UBT) one.

In the Bhandup West and Mulund ward committees, the ShivSena (UBT) and the BJP-Mahayuti alliance hold an equal number of seats. The chairperson will therefore be decided by a lottery, making the outcome unpredictable. If the ShivSena (UBT) wins the draw, it could shift the balance of power in Mumbai city and suburbs in their favor over the Mahayuti alliance, said sources.

Ward Committee chairmanship – Mumbai 2026

BJP-Shinde Sena Mahayuti Alliance (Majority in these committees):

C & D; K South; K West; P South; R South; R Central & R North; M West; N.

Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, MNS:

A, B, E; F South & F North; G South; G North; H East & H West; K North; P East & P West; L.

Decided by Draw: S & T

AIMIM: M East

