Shiv Sena (UBT) Seeks Crackdown On Food Vendors In Kalyan Following Bhiwandi Food Poisoning Incident | File Pic

Kalyan: Following the food poisoning incident in Bhiwandi, in which more than 120 people reportedly fell ill after consuming shawarma, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction has stepped up pressure on authorities in Kalyan.

The faction has demanded inspections of shops, food stalls and roadside carts selling shawarma, Chinese food, chicken rolls and other ready-to-eat items across the Kalyan-Dombivli region. It has also sought strict action against vendors found violating food safety and hygiene regulations.

Memorandum Submitted To KDMC And FDA

In this regard, the faction submitted a memorandum to the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In her memorandum, women’s sub-city organiser Aarti Pawar pointed out that a large number of roadside carts and temporary stalls were selling food items across the city. She said it was essential to verify whether these vendors possessed valid licences and were complying with prescribed food safety and hygiene standards.

Seeks Laboratory Testing Of Food Samples

Pawar has demanded verification of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licences of all food vendors, along with inspections of food storage facilities, product quality and hygiene conditions.

She has also called for the seizure and destruction of suspected or expired food items and urged authorities to collect samples of food products being sold at these outlets and send them to laboratories for testing.

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Thackeray Faction Warns Of Agitation

The Thackeray faction said the issue directly concerns public health and warned that the administration should not wait for a Bhiwandi-like incident to occur in Kalyan before taking preventive action.

It has urged the municipal corporation and the FDA to jointly launch a special inspection drive across the region. The faction has also warned of an agitation if the authorities fail to act seriously on its demands.

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